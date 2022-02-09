‘I Felt Like the Fat Kid at the Buffet,’ Channing Tatum explains why he almost quit acting.

‘I Felt Like I Was the Fat Kid at the Buffet,’ Channing Tatum explains why he almost quit acting.

Audiences were taken aback by Channing Tatum’s meteoric rise in Hollywood.

Coach Carter, She’s the Man, and Step Up were among the actor’s roles in the mid-2000s.

Tatum went on to star in major blockbusters just a few years later.

Tatum’s career has slowed a little over the last few years.

But now that he’s making a comeback, the actor admits he was on the verge of quitting acting.

Tatum’s background as a dancer, of course, aided his meteoric rise to fame.

The Step Up franchise spawned a number of sequels and even a television show.

However, thanks to 2012’s Magic Mike and its sequel, he was able to cement his role as a leading man.

Tatum’s career came to an end that year.

Magic Mike was released in the same year as The Vow and 21 Jump Street, both of which were box office smashes.

The latter showcased Tatum’s comedic abilities while also cementing his action hero persona from GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Tatum made some surprising decisions over the next decade.

White House Down, the Oscar-nominated drama Foxcatcher, and the Wachowskis’ science fiction epic Jupiter Ascending are among them.

He considered quitting after roles in Hail, Caesar!, Logan Lucky, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Why would Tatum be willing to give up his fame and fortune? It all boils down to burnout, as the actor recently told Variety.

Between 21 Jump Street and 2018’s animated musical Smallfoot, he appeared in nearly 20 films.

“I felt like the fat kid at the buffet, working and working and working,” she said.

I saw four movies in a row without taking a break.

And, because I didn’t have the energy, I wasn’t as good as I wanted to be in the last two films.

… “Do I want to act anymore?” “Was I going to direct?” “Do I want to be in the industry anymore?” “I got lucky.”

I made a little money after winning a clever lottery ticket.

So that I could take a step back and see what life is all about.”

Tatum has previously spoken candidly about some of his less-than-pleasant set experiences.

He went into detail about how he…

