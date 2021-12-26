I filed for DIVORCE on Christmas Day – we’d only been married for seven months, but the holidays are so stressful.

IT’S GETTING CLOSE TO ‘D-day,’ or ‘divorce day,’ which is the most divorcing day of the year.

It is followed by the day in mid-December when the most DUMPINGS occur.

According to relationship expert Simone Milasas, couples frequently break up in December, which she refers to as “dump month.”

“Is this someone I want at my family’s holiday gathering?” or “Is this someone I want to be kissing at midnight on New Year’s Eve?” she writes in her book Relationships: Are You Sure You Want One?

“You’d be forgiven for wanting to deck the halls, not just the halls,” said relationship expert Kate Taylor. “Add in the tension of financial pressures, time off work together, and in laws, and you’d be forgiven for wanting to deck the halls, not just the halls.”

Emma Conn, a 27-year-old lash technician from Desborough in Hampshire, divorced her husband in 2017.

She lives with her boyfriend and their two children, ages one and five, and began the divorce process on December 25.

She said to Fabulous:

“I knew it was forever when I married my ex-husband Hugh* in May 2017.”

“Walking down the aisle in my long white gown with a big smile on my face, I felt like a princess.”

“I’d been with him for three years and couldn’t imagine anything tearing us apart.”

“Until I asked him to leave in October of that year.”

“We had a son together, but I knew we weren’t going to work out.”

“I had hoped that the wedding vows would make us a more committed couple and solve our problems,” she said.

“However, walking away from what should be a life-long commitment is difficult, so we attempted to reconcile in part at Christmas.”

“‘Family time’ is promoted in children’s books and Hallmark movies on December 25, and that’s the image of my family I wanted to save.

“So we went ahead – but I quickly realized it was a bad idea.”

“Christmas stress, combined with pre-existing tensions, created a pressure situation that grew worse over time.”

“We argued over the tiniest – and major – of issues,” Emma explained.

What family should we spend Christmas with, and what gifts should we buy for our son?

“Pre-existing tensions rose to new heights, and I realized that in trying to give our son the ‘perfect’ Christmas, I’d made things worse.”

“Neither of us were to blame, and we decided that we were better off apart just seven months after saying ‘I do.'”

