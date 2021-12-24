I forced my man to leave after I threw his £100 Christmas present on the fire; I’m not spoiled, but I deserved more.

I forced my man to leave after I burned his £100 Christmas present; I’m not spoiled, but I deserved more.

Isn’t Christmas supposed to be a season of love and goodwill toward all men?

Not quite – in fact, grab your tissues and dig out that big tub of ice cream because this is the time of year when couples are most likely to call it quits.

Instead of being romantic, December 25 is sandwiched between ‘breakup day’ in mid-December and (predictably) ‘divorce day’ in early January.

Aleaha Leigh, 33, a marketer who lives in London with her partner, logistics company executive Brad Lewis, 38, and their two children, ages 14 and 9, shares her story.

“I stormed out the front door, yelling and screaming.”

“I’d just ended an 18-month relationship three days after Christmas, and it all started after a fight over roasties and a very stressful Christmas day.”

“I was desperate not to muck up another partnership fighting over crackers, piles of wrapping paper, and whether the cranberry sauce was too gloopy when I started dating Brad, whom I met at a friend’s party, in October 2019.”

“However, my well-intentioned promise fell flat just months later.”

“We ended up at each other’s throats in December,” Aleah admitted, “despite still being firmly entrenched in the honeymoon phase.”

“There was a scent of mince pie in the air, and Christmas songs were playing… but you couldn’t hear them over the bickering in our house.”

“It started when we couldn’t decide where we’d spend December 25th, with me wanting to spend it with my family and him wanting to spend it with his.

“Then, on Christmas Eve, he gave me my gift, which I despised (call me spoiled if you want): a blank Christmas card and £100.

“I was really sad because I was hoping for a heartfelt message from him, expressing his feelings.

‘Is this it?’ I grumbled as I hurled everything into the fire.

“It’s understandable that my reaction irritated him as well.”

“It set the stage for a miserable, row-filled Christmas,” Aleah said.

“We ended up at my mother Marie’s 58, an artist in south London, where I spent the majority of the meal outside smoking, leaving him to make small talk.”

“On the way home, we fought about everything from the gifts we’d given each other to the meals we’d eaten to who was more tired from putting away the decorations.”

“That’s when…,” she said, having had enough.

