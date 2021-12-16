‘I Freaked,’ Kathie Lee Gifford says of learning she’ll be a grandmother.

‘I Freaked,’ Kathie Lee Gifford says of finding out she’ll be a grandmother.

Kathie Lee Gifford recently announced that she will be known as “Grandma.”

Cody and his wife, Erika, are expecting their first child in June 2022, according to the Today Show alum.

Gifford, understandably, is overjoyed, and she described how Cody and Erika informed her that she is about to become a grandmother in a creative way.

On December, Gifford took to social media to express herself.

13 with a photo of a message board announcing “Baby Gifford – June 2022” and a wedding video of Cody and Erika.

The former Today Show host expressed her joy over her son and daughter-in-law’s impending arrival by using the Bible verse James 1:17.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’m over a blue or pink moon!!!”

“It doesn’t matter to me.

@mrsamerikagifford and I are ecstatic for you both.

Thank you for praising our Living and Loving God!”

Fans were quick to congratulate Gifford and leave well-wishes on social media.

“What a blessing you have coming!! Congratulations to all of you! Praying for a healthy momma and baby,” one of the followers wrote.

“Congratulations!!! What a wonderful present from God.

Another added, “Plus a lovely Christmas gift for your entire family and relatives.”

“Thank you, God, for such a blessing and a gift.”

“Get ready for one of the most unforgettable experiences of your life,” one fan wrote.

@KathieLGifford is looking forward to becoming a grandmother! https:t.coEvLmv372XC

Kathie Lee Gifford, alum of the ‘Today Show,’ discusses her new relationship (a little) and offers marriage advice: ‘Know What You’re Getting Into.’

Giffords was about to embark on her book tour for The Jesus I Know when Cody and Erika, as well as her longtime friend Christine Gardner, paid her a visit.

According to People, Gifford explained, “Cody and Erika handed both of us something wrapped that they asked us to open at the same time.”

“It was a two-sided frame with a photo of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound on one side and ‘Can’t wait to meet you Grandma’ on the other,” she says.

The news took a while to sink in for Gifford, but once it did, she was overjoyed.

“It took a moment for it to sink in that this was their baby, which meant it was also my baby,” she said.

“I freaked out and dashed over to Erika to hug her, as did she…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.