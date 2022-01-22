I gave one of my kidneys to my ex-boyfriend, who dumped me 10 months later, saying I did it to ‘look good.’

I gave one of my kidneys to my ex-boyfriend, who dumped me 10 months later and claimed I did it to ‘look good.’

DONING a kidney to someone in need is a serious commitment.

Colleen, on the other hand, didn’t hesitate to go under the knife for her boyfriend six years ago when the opportunity arose.

The TikTok star explained how she came to the decision to have the procedure to save his life in a series of viral videos.

Colleen said her boyfriend had been open about his chronic kidney disease since he was 17 when they first met.

He needed dialysis as a result, and his kidneys only functioned at 5% of their normal capacity.

“I didn’t want to watch him die, so I decided to get tested to see if we were a match,” she explained.

The surgeries were a huge success for the couple, and they both made a full recovery.

While you’d think the man would be eternally grateful to his girlfriend for everything she did for him, seven months later he had the audacity to cheat on her.

Colleen went on to explain how her ex told her he was going to Vegas for a bachelor party with some guys from his church in a follow-up video.

The TikToker was in the midst of her final exams at the time, and she completely trusted her boyfriend, so she didn’t give it another thought.

Until he showed up on her doorstep and admitted to cheating.

“After many arguments, I eventually forgave him and gave him another chance,” she explained.

But three months later, the bloke called Colleen and dumped her.

“If we’re meant for each other, God will bring us back together in the end,” she claims he said.

Unfortunately, the breakup only became more complicated after that.

“You only donated your kidney to look good,” Colleen claimed her “ex” said.

Her videos, unsurprisingly, left viewers reeling.

“You have THE biggest heart, and he didn’t notice,” one said.

“It’s his unfortunate fate.”

“I’m not sure if he realizes the gravity of donating a kidney,” one person added.

“You put your life on the line for someone.”

“You have a lovely soul!” exclaims the narrator.

“A part of you will LITERALLY always be with him,” a third wrote.

“Whatever scar it left on him will serve as a constant reminder for the rest of his life.

This is AWFUL, I apologize.”

