I go through charity shops looking for Disney items, then sell everything on eBay for a profit – this is what to look for.

I look for Disney items in charity shops and then sell them all on eBay for a profit – this is what to look for.

A MAN has revealed how he scours charity shops for Disney items before selling them on eBay for a much higher price.

@find_n_flip_uk, a TikTok user, posted a video explaining what to look for and which items sell the best.

“Have a look at what I found in my local charity shop,” he says in the video.

“Mugs sell well all year on eBay, especially Disney ones,” he said, as he picked up a £1.50 mug featuring the mermaid Ariel.

“I got four for a reasonable price from one charity shop.”

“One is from Disneyland, while the other three are from the Disney Store.”

“They’re all in good shape and should sell for a good price on eBay.”

He demonstrated how he spent £6.50 on four Disney mugs, including a £1.50 Frozen-themed mug.

The bargain hunter explained how he normally sells Disney mugs for £10 to £15 each, profiting handsomely.

“Some of the more interesting or 3D designs go for a lot more money,” he continued, “so keep an eye out.”

His video has over 1,000 likes, and many people appear to be impressed.

“I had no idea they sold so well,” one person commented.

“Always do well with Disney mugs lucky all mugs are 50p around mine,” another added.

“I’d end up keeping them all,” a third joked.

Meanwhile, these are the country’s top five charity shops for finding designer bargains and rich women’s fancy relics.

And a woman claimed that she has a wardrobe full of designer labels such as Dolce and Gabbana and Moschino that she paid pounds for.

Check out this woman who was a homeless single mother who couldn’t afford a loaf of bread and is now set to make £100,000.