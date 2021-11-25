I got £40 worth of MandS and Waitrose food for £5 and it fed my four-person family for a week – here’s how.

I got £40 worth of MandS and Waitrose food for £5, which fed my family of four for a week – here’s how I did it.

IF YOUR FOOD BILL DEPRESSES YOU ON A REGULAR BASIS, BE INSPIRATION FROM THIS SKILLED SAVINGSPERSON.

Nicola Davies, a 37-year-old civil servant and mother of two from the West Midlands, scored a fantastic deal at The Company Shop, where she purchased £40 worth of food for just £5.

Nicola told Latest Deals that she won the amazing magic bag by using the Too Good To Go app, which included a huge variety of food from Mandamp;S, Waitrose, and more.

The bag included pork sausages and chicken meatballs, as well as a chicken stir fry kit and garlic and coriander naan bread.

Nicola is a seasoned bargain hunter, having picked up another great Too Good To Go bag from The Company Shop the week before, containing Charlie Bigham’s paneer tikka masala, organic herbs, and shredded wheat.

“Nicola has snagged herself a jaw-dropping bargain here, and best of all, she’s saving money while helping the planet and reducing food waste,” said Tom Church, co-founder of the Black Friday app.

“I first heard of the Too Good To Go app last year while I was at work,” Nicola, who also volunteers at a local animal rescue, told the money-saving Black Friday app.

“I downloaded it and used it to search for local businesses; I was surprised at how many stores and restaurants were participating.”

“I hate wasting food and I love a good deal, so I started using the app.”

“It’s very simple to use, and you can save your favorites so you don’t miss out on anything.”

“Usually around 15 minutes after closing time, the company uploads ‘Magic Bags’ to the app, where you can purchase one and pick it up the same day or the next day at the specified time.”

“The best one I got was from The Company Shop last Sunday, which sells discounted surplus stock from other supermarkets.”

“It cost £5 and was supposed to be worth £20, but it’s probably worth twice as much.”

Nicola’s bag was stuffed with Mandamp;S and Waitrose goodies, which she couldn’t believe.

Nicola was impressed that the £5 bag could feed her family of four for a week, and she added that the element of surprise is a plus.

“A large bag of oranges, an organic aubergine, fresh parsley, vine tomatoes, two fresh fettuccine pasta, chicken pie, pork and bacon pastry swirls, miniature potatoes, a pack of ham, lemon and herb sliced chicken breast, two packs of seeded crackers, katsu curry…

