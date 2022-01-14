I got a £2k coffee machine and a £450 Dyson Air Wrap by purchasing a John Lewis returns pallet.

Emily Canham, a YouTuber, has purchased a John Lewis returns pallet for the second time, and she was also quite successful the first time.

She explained the process this time: you see a list of what’s in the pallet and buy it based on that, but you have no idea if any of the items are in working order.

“You order the pallet, you know what’s inside, but you have no idea whether or not the items will work.”

“So, you see a list, but you have no idea how bad they are.”

The YouTuber had asked her mother to select the pallet of returned items this time, so she had no idea what she’d be getting.

“It’s a big risk,” she warned.

William George Auctions, the company from which she purchased the pallet, states on their website that they cannot verify the condition of any of the items.

The Sage Oracle Touch, a £1,999 coffee machine, was the most expensive item in Emily’s return pallet haul.

She could smell residual coffee on the coffee machine, so she knew it had been used.

Despite having been used, the machine appeared to be in good working order and turned on easily when Emily plugged it in.

One of the more expensive items she received was a SMEG coffee machine, which retails for £199.95 at John Lewis – but it was in poor condition.

“This one has a lot of chips on the side; I’d be disappointed if I paid for it and it was chipped like that,” Emily said.

When she plugged it in, however, it appeared to be in working order.

She also received a £200 Sage coffee maker and a £169.99 Nespresso machine.

And, despite getting her hands on a cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner, she noticed right away that a part of it had snapped, rendering it useless.

The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, which costs £299.99 at John Lewis, was next.

This item seemed to work perfectly after an initial test, at least.

Emily received a Dyson Air Wrap, just like she did with her last John Lewis return pallet haul, and it worked during an initial test.

“I mean, it’s perfect!” Emily exclaimed.

She purchased a Shark hand-held hoover, but noticed that something had snapped, causing the nozzle to bend almost immediately.

Despite this…

