I got a £2k coffee machine and a £450 Dyson Air Wrap when I bought a John Lewis returns pallet.

A WOMAN purchased a pallet of electricals that had been returned to John Lewis, and she was able to obtain a £1,999 coffee machine as well as a £450 Dyson Air Wrap.

Emily Canham, a YouTuber, has purchased a John Lewis returns pallet for the second time, and she was also quite successful the first time.

This time, she explained the process in detail: you see a list of what’s in the pallet and buy it based on that, but you have no way of knowing if any of the items are in working order.

“You order the pallet, you know what’s inside, but you have no idea if they’ll work.”

“So, there’s a list that you can see, but you have no idea how they’re doing.”

This time, the YouTuber requested that her mother select the pallet of returned items, so she had no idea what she’d be getting.

“It’s a big risk,” she warned.

William George Auctions, the company from which she purchased the pallet, states on their website that they are unable to verify the condition of any of the items.

The Sage Oracle Touch, a £1,999 coffee machine, was the most expensive item in Emily’s return pallet haul.

She could smell residual coffee on the machine and knew it had been used.

Despite the fact that the machine had been used, it appeared to be in good working order and turned on easily when Emily plugged it in.

One of the more expensive items she received was a SMEG coffee machine, which retails for £199.95 at John Lewis but was in poor condition.

“This one has a lot of chips on the side; I’d be disappointed if I paid for it and it was chipped like that,” Emily said.

When she plugged it in, however, the item appeared to be in good working order.

She also received a Sage coffee machine worth £200 and a Nespresso machine worth £169.99 when new.

And, despite getting her hands on a cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner, she noticed right away that a part of it had snapped, rendering it useless.

The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, which costs £299.99 at John Lewis, was next.

This item appeared to work perfectly after an initial test.

Emily received a Dyson Air Wrap, just like she did with her last John Lewis return pallet haul, and it worked during a preliminary test.

“I mean, it’s perfect!” Emily exclaimed.

She bought a Shark hand-held vacuum, but noticed right away that something had snapped, bending the nozzle.

Despite this…

