I got a £4k designer vagina because I was sick of worrying about wetting myself while playing with my kids, says Nicola McClean.

I got a £4k designer vagina because I was sick of worrying I’d wet myself while playing with my kids, admits Nicola McClean.

Nicola McLean’s life appears enviably glamorous, with her long blonde hair, model body, and picture-perfect family.

But, like one in every three British women, Nicola, 40, has been secretly suffering from incontinence.

Fearing an embarrassing leak, the mother of two discovered she couldn’t go for a jog or run around with her kids.

The model, tired of suffering in silence, decided to go under the knife and have a £4,000 “vaginoplasty,” which promised to cure her bladder problems — and boost her sex life.

She isn’t the only one who feels this way.

The world’s fastest growing cosmetic procedure is vaginal rejuvenation, which is not available on the NHS.

While experts believe that pornography and women wanting to copy the unrealistic bodies on display are contributing to the increase, many women, like Nicola, have the surgery for health reasons.

“There was no way to live,” she says.

It certainly alters things after two natural births.

“I’ve been wanting to get it done for years.”

As I’ve grown older, I’ve realized that I need to take action now.

“I’m too young to live like this, worrying about wetting myself when I’m about to sneeze.”

“I’d love to play on the trampoline with the kids, but I had to tell them I couldn’t because I’d pee.”

Celebrity-endorsed vaginoplasty is one of the world’s fastest-growing surgery trends.

The procedure entails tightening the vaginal muscles in order to change the length or width of the vaginal canal. It’s commonly used to improve sexual pleasure or prevent incontinence.

The “designer vagina,” as it is known, costs around £4,000.

“It’s a rapidly expanding treatment area offering solutions to problems that, just a few years ago, those seeking such treatment would have been reluctant to even discuss,” says Dr. Shirin Lakhani, an intimate health specialist.

“I’m seeing an increase in requests for treatments in this area.”

“We’ve reached a point in our lives where we don’t have to put up with symptoms that are directly affecting our lives.

“Women shouldn’t be ashamed to say they want more sexual pleasure — and safe incontinence treatment can change their lives.”

Is there, however, a danger?

“Any surgical procedure entails risks,” Dr. Lakhani continues.

Anesthesia, bleeding, infection, and scarring are all linked to the majority of these.”

In 2017, vaginal rejuvenation was named the world’s fastest-growing cosmetic procedure, with one in every three women suffering from bladder weakness.

According to a study conducted in the United States in 2020, 52% of women who chose the surgery did so because they did not like the…

