I got a naughty lip tattoo thinking no one would notice, but every time I go to the dentist, I have to apologize.

Joanie Sprague, on the other hand, finds the appointment all the more difficult because she has to apologize to the dentist before they even start working on her teeth.

“Do not get a lip tattoo inside your lip thinking, ‘Oh it’ll go away,’ because guess what, it might not,” Joanie said in response to the question “what’s a mistake you learned the hard way that you can now help others avoid?”

“I’ve had a very bad word in my mouth for over 12 years and it’s not going away,” she added.

“So I have to apologize ahead of time for what they’re about to see at every dentist I go to.”

Joanie, who finished second on America’s Next Top Model in 2006, then drew her bottom lip down to reveal the tattoo, which reads “F**k you.”

People admitted they hadn’t even considered going to the dentist with such an inking, and the comments section was quickly flooded with them.

One person wrote, “The fact that it wouldn’t fade doesn’t bother me… but my dentist seeing it??!!?? That might change things.”

“OMG STOP SAMMEEEE I got ‘daddy’ as a joke and thought it would fade away.

That’s not the case.

Years later, it’s still not resolved.

Another individual added, “I the dentist is the worst.”

Another person said, “Oh no, I never thought of the dentist.”

Another lady added, “For a few years now, I’ve had M O I S T written in my lip.”

“I’m not leaving.”

“At the dentist, you always have to apologize.”

Someone else said that her lip inking was supposed to last two years, but it’s been seven years and it’s still going strong.

Joanie responded, “I’ve tried, it’s really in there!” when someone suggested she could “chew it off” if she no longer wanted the tattoo.

