I got Botox instead of lip filler to stop my addiction… but now I can’t drink properly.

I got Botox instead of lip filler to stop my addiction… but now I’m unable to drink properly.

A WOMAN has revealed how she overcame her addiction to lip filler by opting for Botox, but she warns that it comes at a cost.

Jade, an influencer from Los Angeles, California, shared the video on her TikTok account, jadeswildparty, where it has received over 250k views.

Jade, 23, used to get lip fillers injected to achieve her desired lip shape, but now she does lip flips.

Lip flips are becoming increasingly popular because they don’t require any filler and are less expensive.

Rather than injecting filler into the lips to enhance their shape, Botox is injected into the upper lip, which relaxes the muscles and ‘flips’ the lip upwards to create a fuller-looking pout.

While Jade is pleased with the results and enjoys the way a lip flip transforms her lips, there is one minor snag.

Jade can’t drink through a straw anymore.

Jade demonstrates in the video how she can’t grip the straw in the middle of her mouth and has to push it to the side of her lips to drink from it.

“No more (injections) in her face,” one user joked, implying that Jade has had too much work done.

“I understand if people don’t like fillers,” Jade responded, “but I don’t understand when people use it as a reason to hate on others or to dislike me.”

“The fact that people are commenting on this on Thanksgiving is just bizarre.”

“Make it logical.”

Many users, however, praised the lip flip’s appearance and defended Jade. “OMG so lip flip with Botox gives the same effect as fillers? I was thinking of getting it too!” wrote one.

“I tried eating cereal and looked in the mirror when I got mine and they looked insane,” one user said. “I’m still going to do it again though because it’s all about the flip and no filler.”

“It took me like a week to feel like I could eat or drink without looking ridiculous,” said a third user.

