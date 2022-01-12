I got eye tattoos on my knees, and they’re so bad that I’m embarrassed by them – they’re wonky and don’t match.

By posting photos of the unusual tattoos she got last weekend, a woman has inspired her own ink shame.

She got a pair of eyes inked just below each kneecap, and she doesn’t regret it, despite the fact that the pupils are ‘looking in different directions.’

Jordan, from Norfolk, showed off her new tattoos to the 240,000 members of the ‘That’s It, I’m inkshaming’ Facebook group.

(Extremely Bad Tattoos)’

“Self shame Sunday right?” she captioned one of her Instagram photos.

“YESTERDAY, I finished these bad boys.”

“I asked for them to look like the last picture.

“No harm done; let me know what you think.”

“It’s because they’re looking in different directions and their pupils are different sizes,” says the narrator.

A much smaller eye design delicately inked on the back of an ankle was Jordan’s inspiration.

The tattoo she showed looked a lot like the one on Lemony Snicket’s fictional villain Count Olaf’s left ankle.

Her own eye-catching tattoos were much larger than Jordan requested, but it’s unclear what size Jordan requested.

“This one looks more natural because you can’t see the entire iris,” someone said beneath the inspiration photo.

As a result, yours appear a lot more surprised.”

She pointed out that the pupils were wonky, different sizes, and even looked in different directions, making a spectacle of her cornea tattoo.

Jordan, on the other hand, has managed to see the funny side of things and now admits that she ‘loves’ the uneven tattoos.

She even stated that the work was ‘hilarious’ and that ‘no harm was done.’

Jordan’s popular post drew a lot of attention from fellow tattoo fans, with hundreds of comments.

“Were you attempting to imitate the bald guy from Mamma Mia or is that just an unfortunate coincidence?” one person wondered.

Another person observed, “It’s like they follow you around the room.”

“I looked in her eyes, well one eye as her knee slammed into my face and that’s how I got the broken nose, officer,” one joked.

Others noticed the tattoo’s oddity and inquired, “Were they supposed to be this size? I think someone misread the instructions?”

“Okay, I need to know if you wanted them that big and if they charged you for a large tattoo being done instead of… “, a few were curious about the size and asked.

