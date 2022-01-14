I got married in a £10 Forever21 gown in a park, and the entire wedding day cost less than £70.

A CREATIVE bride has revealed how she avoided the stress that often comes with expensive weddings by planning her own for under £70.

Nikkole Ledda, a TikTok user, shared how she tied the knot in the park in a £10 Forever21 gown.

“2 weeks after losing our baby, we decided to elope in honor of her,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We married in the park where we first met.”

“Our minister was my mother.”

“Forever21 gave me a dress for (dollar)15 (£10).

“The day was the most special day of my life for less than (dollar)100 (£70).”

Nikkole rose to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and married Kyle Ledda in a low-key 2020 wedding.

She dubbed it the “Best” on TikTok.

Today is the day

Even if only a small sum was spent on the event, it was the most memorable ever.”

Just a year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage, the reality star gave birth to her third child, a rainbow baby, last year.

“We were so excited to announce that we were having a baby but unfortunately we found out it no longer has a heartbeat,” Nikkole wrote to fans in June 2020.

“Kindly remember us in your prayers…”

“I’m heartbroken and terrified for the future,” she added.

However, Nikkole announced the birth of her son Bodhi in an Instagram post a year later, along with a photo of herself and Kyle admiring the baby in the hospital.

“Baby boy is here! We welcomed our sweet rainbow babe last night after 14 hours of labor!” the TV star wrote at the time.

“We’ve just been resting and taking it all in.

Thank you all so much for your well wishes and prayers.

He’s ideal!”

Nikkole also has two older children: Ellie Jade was born in 2015 with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Rice, and son Lyle was born four years later with her troubled ex Josh Drummonds.

Meanwhile, a bride reveals how she saved money on her wedding by using Ikea decorations and ASOS bridesmaid dresses.

This woman asked five strangers to be her bridesmaids, according to other wedding news.

And when this woman spilled gravy down the mother-of-the-groom while serving at a wedding, the bride gave her a £55 tip because she was so happy.