‘I Got the F–k Out,’ Lala Kent says in response to ex-fiancée Randall Emmett’s cheating allegations during their split.

Lala Kent is spilling the beans about her breakup from former fiancé Randall Emmett — and those cheating allegations.

The 31-year-old discussed the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion and whether she would address her breakup on camera during her “Give Them Lala” podcast on Wednesday, December 1.

“You know, there are some things that you can talk about,” she explained.

“And there are some questions that go a little deeper, to which I will respond as best I can.”

“When I behave a certain way — this, that, or the other way,” she told her listeners, “I’m a firm believer that the universe has always held me accountable and it’s made me sit here and face things and be truthful and honest.”

“I know I make mistakes,” she continued, “but I am very proud of my growth.”

And I know I’m a good human being when I look in the mirror, and that’s good enough for me.”

In November, Us Weekly confirmed that Kent and Emmett, 50, had called off their three-year engagement.

“Randall didn’t want to split, but Lala made the decision,” a source told Us exclusively on November 3.

“There is no longer any trust.”

He’s been attempting to reclaim her.”

Rumors that the couple, who have a 9-month-old daughter named Ocean, had broken up began to circulate in October after Kent deleted all photos of Emmett, 50, from her Instagram account.

Days later, she “liked” a meme about the movie producer allegedly cheating on her and was seen out in Los Angeles without her engagement ring.

Until now, the author of Give Them Lala, who moved out of the house she shared with Emmett last month, had remained silent about the allegations leveled against her ex-husband.

Nonetheless, some of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including James Kennedy, chimed in on the situation.

“Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way, and obviously my loyalty is with Lala, no matter what,” Kennedy, 29, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on October 19.

“However, to be honest, I don’t know much.”

All I can do is wish them luck.

I’m not a fan of it at all.

