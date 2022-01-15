I got the ultimate girly revenge after being fat-shamed by my date – and I’d do it again.

I got the ultimate girly revenge after my date fat-shamed me, and I’d do it again.

THOSE WHO HAVE EXPERIENCED ONLINE DATING KNOW how nerve-wracking it can be to talk to strangers.

Well, one woman has revealed a message she received from a man on Tinder, and it’s safe to say we’re no longer using dating apps.

The woman took to TikTok to explain what happened, revealing that she was so offended by the date’s messages that she exacted the ultimate retaliation – and that she has no regrets.

Yaz, who goes by the TikTok handle ‘yazminjane,’ revealed what happened and how far she went to get her just desserts.

Yaz reveals the obnoxious message she received, which read: “Hi Yaz, bit larger than I normally go for but fancy meeting for a drink?” in the video.

Yaz was not impressed with the offensive message, which came from a 30-year-old man named Rob.

She wanted to teach the man a lesson, so she went on Facebook and found the man’s mother, whom she messaged about her son’s behavior.

“Just thought I’d share the careless message your son sent me… there’s no need or room for that kind of attitude in 2022,” she said.

This isn’t the way he’ll find anyone.”

The mother was horrified by the message her son sent, but she didn’t believe he would do such a thing and speculated that he had been hacked.

“It appears we have something strange going on! After speaking with my son, he has no information about you on his phone and would never be so rude as to send a message like that to anyone!! Too well brought up to do that!!!” she responded.

“I’m glad you sent the message to me, but I’m curious as to why you didn’t message him directly; I hope you trust him not to do this!”

“I’m not sure how hacking works,” says the narrator, “but could this be what happened?”

However, it appears that TikTok users were unimpressed and did not believe the ‘hacked’ claim.

“Surely he didn’t think you’d message back and be okay with what he said,” one person said.

“Ah, the old hacking on tinder when the hackers body shame people, the classic,” said another.

“Why would anyone hack just to send rude tinder messages?” a third added.

