I got the worst tattoo and can’t stop crying because the artist completely misunderstood what I wanted in terms of size.

I got the worst tattoo and can’t stop crying because I told the artist the size I wanted and she completely misinterpreted me.

GETTING A TATTOO IS A BIG DECISION, because if something goes wrong, you’ll have a permanent reminder of your mistake, as one woman discovered.

Izzy from Boise, Idaho, shared her tattoo horror story with her Tiktok followers, and it has received over three million views since then.

Izzy is seen in the video crying and laughing hysterically as she drives back from her tattoo appointment.

“I just got the worst f***ing tattoo,” she says.

I got my phone from Mac Miller, and I told her I wanted it to be 2 by 3.

She tattooed the 2 by 3 on it.

What can I do about it?

She was on vacation in Pittsburgh, over 2000 miles from home, to meet her online best friend, and she decided to get a Mac Miller tattoo while she was there.

Izzy told viewers that she is working on a music’sleeve’ on her arm, inspired by her favorite artists, and that she already has tattoos of Lil Peep, Machine Gun Kelly, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik with their lyrics or symbols.

She requested the Mac Miller tattoo because she is a huge fan of the late musician and wanted to add a nod to his work to her growing tattoo’sleeve.’

Missed Calls is a 2011 song by Mac Miller, who died in 2018 at the age of 26.

Izzy replied to the commenters in another Tiktok, saying, “I know I’m stupid, I know it was my fault, but I have 16 tattoos, like I’ve been through this before.”

“I live in Idaho and I’m in Pittsburgh for the week,” the Starbucks and Ulta employee explained.

“The friend I’m visiting here has been to that shop before and has never had a bad experience, so we scheduled an appointment and everything was supposed to go smoothly.”

“When she first drew it up, I didn’t see the 2 by 3 on the stencil.”

“I wanted the cell phone to say missed calls for Mac Miller because I visited the blue slide park while I was here,” Izzy explained of the meaning behind her tattoo.

Blue Slide Park is the name of a playground in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park, as well as the name of Mac Miller’s debut album, which was inspired by the playground.

“So I saw it on the paper before she printed it off,” Izzy continued.

“I assumed it was for a size reference; I needed it to be 2 by 3.”

Izzy stated that she meant 2 inches wide by 3 inches tall, which is 5 cm wide by 7 cm tall…

