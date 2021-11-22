‘I Guess We’re Married,’ Keanu Reeves jokes about Winona Ryder’s marriage rumors.

‘I Guess We’re Married,’ says Keanu Reeves of Winona Ryder’s marriage rumors.

It’s not a denial! Keanu Reeves addressed the long-running rumor that he’s married to Winona Ryder legally — and he didn’t deny it.

“We did an entire take of a wedding ceremony with real priests,” the 57-year-old Matrix star told Esquire in an interview published on Monday, November 22.

“We are, according to Winona.

We are, according to [Francis Ford] Coppola.

So, I guess we’re married in God’s eyes.”

Several years ago, the 50-year-old actress from Girl, Interrupted enraged fans when she claimed that she and Reeves had accidentally married for real while filming Coppola’s 82-year-old film Bram Stoker’s Dracula in 1992.

In August 2018, the Stranger Things star revealed to Entertainment Weekly, “We actually got married in Dracula.”

“No, I swear to God, I think we’re really married.”

Francis used a real Romanian priest for that scene.

We shot the master, and he was in charge of the entire operation.

As a result, I believe we’ve tied the knot.”

When Ryder realized Reeves could be her husband (at least in Romania), she began addressing him as “husband” in their conversations.

During a January 2019 appearance on The Talk, the John Wick actor said, “Every now and then, I get a text: ‘Hello, husband.”

“I didn’t believe her at first, but then Dracula director Francis Ford Coppola contacted Winona and publicly stated, ‘Yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony,’ and Winona and I married.”

The priest performed a “pretty authentic” ceremony, according to the Apocalypse Now director, who told The Guardian.

“In a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona are really married as a result of this scene,” he explained in August 2018.

Later in the interview with Esquire, Reeves talked about his feelings for two more of his former co-stars.

When asked if he would work with Sandra Bullock again after starring alongside her in Speed and The Lake House, he expressed hope that the opportunity would arise.

The Oscar winner, 57, is described as “such a wonderful artist and person” by the Constantine star.

“I think we have a good chemistry, and it would be a lot of fun to perform with her again.”

He is the one.

