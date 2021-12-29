I had a bad Airbnb experience – ‘It had dirty utensils and a filthy shower, and I only got half of my money back.’

‘It had dirty utensils and a grimy shower, and I only got half of my money back,’ I said of my Airbnb experience.

Unfortunately, one woman walked into her Airbnb rental and felt duped by the host, and has since chastised Airbnb for how they allegedly handled her complaint.

“Here’s why, in my opinion, you should never book with Airbnb again,” the woman, Yana, said at the start of a scathing Airbnb review she posted on TikTok.

“We booked a stay for the Thanksgiving holiday and realized we’d been duped moments after arriving.

“Everything in the description didn’t match, and it was clear that nothing had been cleaned, including the bedsheets.”

Yana then spent two minutes describing everything about the Airbnb that she didn’t like, including photos allegedly displayed on the listing and comparison photos she took once she arrived.

She showed pictures of a stained ottoman in the living room, a TV remote with the labels on the buttons nearly worn off, a lopsided television, and patio furniture that was not screwed together.

She admitted that the bathroom appeared to be “nicely renovated,” but then discovered hard water stains on the faucet.

Yana claimed, “Fast forward to the host accusing us of using the shower, which we didn’t.”

“However, this was so filthy that it appeared we had used it.”

In the bedroom, she showed a photo of a bed with supportive slats that didn’t fit the frame and thus did nothing.

Yana seemed even more taken aback by her kitchen finds, which included a mask in the freezer.

“Who put the mask in the freezer?” she wondered.

She also displayed rusted utensils that had been strewn about in a storage bin inside a drawer.

Yana’s annoyances spilled over into a second video, which detailed her allegedly bad experience with Airbnb.

She claimed to have checked into her Airbnb on November 25 at 7.45 p.m. and messaged Airbnb about her concerns later that night at 8:55 p.m.

Yana also spoke with the Airbnb host, who informed her that she could contact the unit’s cleaner.

They also sent her a message claiming that the cleaning person “verified” that Yana and her guests had used the bed and shower, which explained why they were so filthy.

The host went on to say, “You even used the ACHeating system to make yourself comfortable.”

