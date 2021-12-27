I had a bad first date; he was upset with me because I was late despite my warnings, and I left.

I had a bad first date; he was angry with me because I was late despite my warnings, and I left.

A WOMAN FROM NEW YORK described how her first date with a man she met on Bumble went so badly that she had to leave after just one drink.

Her actions had irritated her date to the point where the date had to be cut short.

Ravyn, a fashion blogger, filmed herself walking away from a date and went into detail on social media.

She announced, “So I just left a date with this guy.”

“To give you a little background, we met on Bumble and it was our first night meeting.

Dinner was served.

“I’ll admit, I was a little late, but I kept in touch with him the entire time, and he acted unconcerned about it and didn’t say anything.”

“I show up and he’s cool; I’m not sure if he’s pissed or if we’re just not getting along.”

She then explained that she needs to sit in a booth for better support due to a bad back from a car accident.

As a result, she asked their waiter if they could switch tables from their previous one, and they had to wait a few minutes while they were cleaned.

“When I’m getting into the booth, my coat and scarf are in my hands, and as I scoot over, my coat tips over a water glass, spilling all over the bench,” she continued.

“So we were sitting in silence while the staff member cleaned it up, and when they left, I said, ‘You seem mad.'”

She claimed he implied he was when he said, “I don’t like it when people make a scene.”

He claimed she was causing a commotion when it was simply an accident, which shocked the NYC blogger.

Continuing her story, she claimed that she ordered a drink but that he refused.

In the midst of the awkward situation, she told him she was leaving, to which he replied, “Ok, if you want to.”

She walked out on their date right away.

Many of her followers had mixed reactions to her date, with some saying they would be upset if their date did the same thing, and others saying she escaped with her life.

“Everyone in this comment section is not being truthful at all,” one person wrote.

“You’d be annoyed, too, if a guy did all of that on a first date.”

“Texting while you’re late does not make you late,” another said.

“I’d rather you arrive on time than receive minute-by-minute updates.”

