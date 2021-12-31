‘I Had a Crush on Her, Too,’ says Robert Redford about Betty White.

Betty White died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday in January.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds of The Proposal, Carol Burnett, and Kathy Griffin, among others, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who “defied expectation.”

Robert Redford, who White had publicly expressed a longtime crush on over the years, paid tribute to the legendary actress in a statement to ET.

“Betty dedicated her life to her profession and her passion for animals.

“She made us all laugh, including me,” Redford, 85, said, adding, “I had a crush on her as well!”

White spoke with ET just a few days ago about her 100th birthday, which will be commemorated in the film Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.

(Producers tell ET that the movie will go on as planned.)

“I’m astonished,” the actress said in December.

“No, seriously,” she said when asked about her big birthday, “I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!”

And, of course, White had only one birthday wish: “Robert Redford,” she joked to ET.

