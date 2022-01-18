I had a dainty tattoo on my ribs done by a mutual friend, but it’s so bad that people think it’s ET calling home.

There are two types of people in the world: those who debate whether or not to get a tattoo for years, and those who decide on one at the drop of a hat.

Jessica Williams, a TikTok user, DEFINITELY falls into the latter category.

The 20-year-old and her pal “spontaneously” decided to get tattoos earlier this year.

“My friend and I tend to do a lot of things out of impulse because that’s just how we are and it makes for great stories,” Jessica said in a series of viral videos.

The women were told about a mutual friend who does inkings at his house after asking around for recommendations – which Jessica now understands was “red flag number one.”

“He showed us some of his work,” she explained.

His girl was there, and she had tattoos all over her body that he had done, and they weren’t bad.

“He also got himself some tattoos, which weren’t too bad.”

Jessica showed him a picture of the small dainty inking she wanted on her ribs, which featured two hands reaching out to each other, and he agreed to go ahead with the tattoo.

Despite the fact that the tattoo was inspired by Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, some say Jessica’s tattoo looked more like a scene from the 1980s cult film ET.

“He put the stencil on, and it looked great,” she added.

It was exactly what I needed.

“But when I looked down after it was done, that wasn’t the stencil at all,” she says.

Unfortunately for Jessica, her left hand resembled a claw more than anything else, and her right index finger was unusually wobbly.

Users, understandably, were appalled by the tattoo’s poor quality.

“I’ve never done a tattoo in my life, but I honestly believe I could do better,” one responded.

“I’ve seen worse jail tats than that…” said another.

A third said it reminded them of “ET phone home,” to which Jessica replied, “That’s what I call it too.”

Jessica, predictably, went to a proper tattoo parlour the next day to have it covered up.

“The new tattoo artist told me that the [mutual friend]pressed way too hard for it to be on my rib cage, which was going to make it harder for him to cover up,” she explained.

Jessica returned a week later after it had healed a bit to have a flower inked over her hands.

“Lesson learned – go to a shop!” she advised, urging others not to make the same mistake she did.

