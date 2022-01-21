I had a dating disaster when I forgot the guy’s name – but there’s one thing you can do to ensure this never happens to you.

A WOMAN who forgot her date’s name devised an ingenious method of determining it without embarrassment.

“Took my hookup to Starbucks because I forgot his name,” Polly explained in a video posted to TikTok.

Of course, she was referring to the fact that Starbucks baristas write their customers’ names on their cups.

“He told the barista his name was Dwight Schrute,” she continued.

FMMMLLLLL (f**k my life)”

Rainn Wilson plays Dwight Schrute in the American version of The Office, as fans of the show will know.

She captioned the video, “Guys help.”

“Look at his id when he’s in the bathroom,” someone advised.

Polly said she “tried your tips” and was “so scared” after looking in his wallet while he was still sleeping and discovering “five different IDs, all with different names.”

While filming him sleeping in her bed, she wondered aloud, “Something’s wrong, right?”

However, viewers began to wonder if Polly was playing a joke, with one commenting, “This is a joke y’all lol.”

Polly appeared stunned by numerous pictures of herself and “Dwight” that had popped up all over her apartment in the next video, confirming suspicions that it was all part of a TikTok prank.

“I don’t know what to do; I’m literally shaking,” she said as she entered her kitchen and jumped out of her skin and screamed when she saw the man standing there.

The video then cut out, but one comment read, “Can’t stop laughing, great bit,” implying that it was a joke.

Others speculated that the prank was a parody of the films 13 Going On 30 and 50 First Dates.

While Polly has yet to return to TikTok to clarify the situation, other viewers combed through her page and discovered several previous videos featuring the man, including one in which she referred to him as her “boyfriend.”

