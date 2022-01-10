I had a fantastic first date with a man, but what he texted me when I got home made me swear off men forever.

I had a fantastic first date with a guy, but what he texted me when I got home made me swear off men for good.

THE WORLD IS FULL OF NEGATIVE PEOPLE, and this woman was unfortunate enough to come across one.

Sammi, a TikTok user, returned home after a date that she thought went well, only to receive an obnoxious text message from the man she had just met.

The man could be seen writing in the screenshot Sammi had posted that he had thoroughly enjoyed their time together.

Despite his feelings for her, he wanted to be ”100 transparent” with Sammi.

”Your weight tonight surprised me.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

”Idk if that makes me an a*****e,” he wrote, apologizing if it did.

”I understand some people have preferences,” Sammi added in the comments.

”The main issue here is that I TOLD him prior to him that I struggled with eating weight.”

”I wanna believe not everyone is this s****y,” she added, despite the upsetting experience.

”Also, I really can’t see the need for saying that, I will date him only to punch him in the face,” one commenter wrote.

Another comment read, ”He really said “Hey, I got something for ya:”

”It’s perfectly acceptable to have preferences.”

”It’s not necessary to TELL SOMEONE that if they don’t meet them,” one of them reasoned.

Another user agreed, ”This guy’s character is SO alarming.’

”Please don’t let his flaws make you feel bad about yourself.”

”You are stunning!!”

On the subject of bad dates, this woman’s date took her to a sushi restaurant, ordered way too much food, and requested leftovers be packed – but what he did next left her speechless.

Meanwhile, this date was so nervous that he almost puked – ‘we had to stop at his PARENTS’ house for the bathroom, which was mortifying.’

Plus, a man has expressed his dismay after his girlfriend revealed that going to “big Tesco” counts as a DATE – so who do you agree with?