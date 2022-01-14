I had my ears pierced at Claire’s, and when my ear swelled up, I knew something was wrong, and I ended up in the hospital.

BREAKUPS FORCE US TO MAKE MANY RADICAL DECISIONS – from our hair to our clothing, we always end up changing at least one thing.

It was ”naturally” getting new ear piercings for this woman, but things didn’t go as planned.

”Clearly, I went to Claire’s,” the woman said, pointing to her left ear, which was swollen to the point of being unbearable.

”Take a look at this bloated mess.”

According to her, the situation had deteriorated to the point where she needed to be taken to urgent care, where staff had to shoot up her ear three times to remove the earrings.

The holes had to be held together by catheters after the piercings were removed, the woman explained.

‘HORROR STORY of my infected double helix piercing from Claire’s,’ the video captioned, has gone viral, with nearly 860 thousand TikTokers watching the story time.

Despite the fact that many people felt sorry for her, some insisted that it was her fault.

”You’re an adult and you still go to Claires?”

”Well, it’s your fault for going to Claire’s dumb**s,” another agreed.

”It’s worth the extra money to go to a pro,” one person reasoned.

Some people shared personal horror stories, such as this person, who said, “I went to a professional piercer and my ear swelled over the gem!!”

”Had to take them BOTH out, which was excruciating.”

”Oh, no.”

One user wrote, “I wish they’d stop doing piercings at Claire’s.”

”I got my ear pierced, and it turned into a keloid,” says the woman.

We reached out to Claire’s for comment, but have yet to receive a response.

