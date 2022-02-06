I had my neighbor’s truck towed because he kept parking in my driveway.

I had my neighbor’s truck towed after he kept parking in my driveway.

After her neighbor wouldn’t stop parking in her driveway, a single mother of two teenage boys had her neighbor’s massive truck towed.

Since moving into the “nice, quiet neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac” less than a year ago, Reddit user uJeleki2020 has had disagreements with her next-door neighbors.

The family consists of a mother, a father, and three teenagers, and according to Jeleki2020, the family initially appeared friendly and normal.

The family’s father came to her front door just six months after they moved in and asked if their 16-year-old son could park his brand-new F350 truck in Jeleki’s driveway because it was too big to fit in their garage or driveway.

When Jeleki refused the request and told the teenager’s father that the truck could be parked in the street, the man became enraged and demanded that the truck be parked on Jeleki’s property.

“It’s not my fault you bought a car that didn’t fit your property,” the user claims she told the neighbor’s father.

“Now, while trying to navigate the road with that truck in the way is annoying, it is public parking, so I deal with it.”

I will not allow other people’s vehicles to park on my property.”

Following this altercation, Jeleki stated that she returned home to find the teenager’s truck parked in her driveway on numerous occasions, resulting in numerous arguments.

Before taking matters into her own hands, the user stated that she sought advice from her homeowner’s association on multiple occasions.

The mother had been helping her sick son receive medical attention late one night before returning to the house just before midnight to find the truck already parked in the driveway.

Jeleki had had enough and called a 24-hour towing service, who arrived less than an hour later to remove the unauthorized vehicle.

The next day, the mother’s entitled neighbors accused her of stealing the truck and reported her to the local police.

When the cops arrived to question her, the Reddit user explained the situation to them and was charged with trespassing.

Months later, the family broke down and bought the teen a smaller truck, according to Jeleki.

She also shared some good news: the tense situation had brought her closer to one of her other neighbors, who she now considers a friend.

