‘I Had No Responsibilities and No Brain in My Head,’ says Ree Drummond of her favorite memories from the 1980s.

When a recipe on Ree Drummond’s cooking show reminded her of life in the 1980s, she took fans on a trip down memory lane.

The Pioneer Woman star reminisced about a simpler time, including a shirt with a racy message that got her into trouble.

February 4,

4, Drummond shared a clip from the most recent episode of The Pioneer Woman on Instagram.

She claimed that one of the recipes reminded her of a mall outing.

“I’m making football food on my Food Network show tomorrowSaturday morning,” she wrote in the caption, “and something as simple as a potato skin sends me on a trip down memory lane, where mallflirting excursions happened weekly and good judgment was scarce.”

“I miss Spencer’s Gifts!” Drummond continued, “and what was the name of the music store where we bought tapes? I’d give anything for an Orange Julius!”

By the way, my mother was upset with me once because of a t-shirt I bought at Spencer’s.

To be fair, I was 15 at the time and had no idea what that word meant, haha.”

Drummond made “game day eats” during the episode, including her potato skins, which she described as “a quintessential appetizer from the 1980s.”

She explained, “Potato skins were one of those foods that used to pop up in chain restaurants in the 1980s.”

“My friends and I would go to the mall and meet cute guys,” says one of them.

Those were the days, believe me.

I didn’t have any responsibilities at the time.

I also didn’t have a brain, so I’d prefer to be where I am now.”

Drummond’s Instagram followers reacted positively to the trip down memory lane, sharing some of their favorite mall spots as well as suggestions for the music store where Drummond might have purchased cassette tapes.

One fan said, “Orange Julius was my favorite.”

“The lemonade at the hotdog on a stick place was pretty good, too,” Drummond replied, “Corn Dog 7!!!”

“Tape World andor Record Town!” was suggested by a fan as possible names for mall music stores, to which Drummond replied, “These are amazing store names.”

Another fan asked if it was Camelot Music, to which the star of The Pioneer Woman replied, “YES!!!”

So many people commented on Drummond’s amusing story about Spencer’s.

“I…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman)