I had the worst fake tan disaster of all time; I just wanted to be bronzed but ended up looking like the Grinch.

I had the worst fake tan disaster of my life; I just wanted to be bronzed but ended up looking like the Grinch.

A FAKE tan lover has been humiliated after a mishap that turned her green just in time for the holidays.

The video was shared by Courtney Jones, 21, on TikTok, where it has received over 1.1 million views.

According to the blonde beauty, she used too much tanning product, causing her to resemble the fictional character Grinch, who is known for his green fur.

She was not only left olive green, but her face was also a patchy mess as a result of the snaps.

To make matters worse, she claimed it all happened on Christmas Eve.

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that the party was completely ruined, as she was able to fix it by applying make-up and concealing the green tint.

Courtney isn’t the only one who has had this happen to her, as viewers have shared their own stories.

One person wrote, ”THIS HAPPENED TO ME.’

Another comment said, ”ME in 10th grade.’

”BRO YOU SHOULD SEE MY HANDS,” one of them added.

”BRIGHT ORANGE” is a word that comes to mind when you think of the color orange.

”It seems like this happens to every girl for every occasion,” a TikTok user observed.

Someone noticed a resemblance between her and Ross Geller from Friends.

On the subject of fake tan horror stories, a mother is mortified after a botched fake tan leaves her looking like Ross from Friends after being sprayed TWICE.

