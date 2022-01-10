I had to be smashed before I could have sex – but after an accident in the bedroom while wearing suspenders, I became a teetotaler.

Bea Jenson, a customer service representative, is 25 years old and lives in Aberdeen with her long-term boyfriend.

“I used to get so nervous that I had to get sozzled first before having sex with a new partner,” she says.

“It turned into a bad habit that I couldn’t break, even after I started dating my boyfriend.”

“After a few drunken bedroom mishaps, I realized I needed to change.”

“I once fell out of bed in the middle of sex and seriously injured my arm.”

“Another time, on a romantic weekend away, I was strutting around in my new undies in the hotel room trying to be sexy when I tripped and hit my head.”

“It was the wake-up call I needed to figure out why I relied on booze for sex.”

“It all came down to my fears and insecurities, so I worked on boosting my self-esteem outside of the bedroom.”

I’ve had several longer and more intense orgasms, and the best part is that I remember them in the morning.”