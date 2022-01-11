I had to pull out my own placenta while holding my son on the toilet, but it was incredible – I want to do it again.

I had to pull out my own placenta while my son was on the toilet, but it was incredible – I want to do it all over again.

A WOMAN who chose to give birth naturally has described how she welcomed her son into the world, then had to resuscitate him and pull out her own placenta.

When a woman chooses to deliver her baby at home without the assistance of a doctor or midwife, this is known as a freebirth.

“When people argue with me but don’t realise I freebirthed my son on my toilet, resuscitated him myself, reached my entire hand inside to pull out my placenta, then bf (breastfed) him for 16 months,” Alice Llani wrote in a video on TikTok.

Alice went into greater detail about her birth experience in subsequent videos on the social media site, explaining that she labored for 31 hours in the bathtub but delivered on the toilet.

“If you can push a baby out while laying down without breaking your tailbone, I’ll eat for you,” she said, “but I’m not going to risk it.”

She also explained why her son, Fern, required assistance breathing when he was first born.

“When I was pushing baby Fern out, things moved really quickly,” she explained.

“The labor took 31 hours, but the pushing was quick…

I’d been watching free births nonstop, so when he came out, my first thought was to check on him because I was the ‘doctor.’

“So I was looking for his color, and it was fantastic, but he didn’t breathe right away.”

While Alice and her husband waited for Fern to “try to breathe,” she used a suction bulb to help clear the “gunk” from his chest.

Following the birth, Alice was tasked with attempting to deliver her placenta, which refused to come out.

She confessed, “I was getting tired.”

“I slept a lot during labor, but I was still very tired.”

I was afraid I’d fall asleep with my placenta still inside of me.

“I tried every natural method I could think of to get the placenta out…

And trying to do that with the baby still attached to me was extremely stressful because the cord wasn’t very long.”

So Alice cut the umbilical cord closest to her hand, giving Fern the majority of the cord.

She then placed him in his bassinet next to his father and returned to the bathroom in an attempt to deliver the placenta.

“I tried pushing – I tried pushing in the same position in which I had pushed the baby out, I was…

