I had weight loss surgery, but now I’m even more ashamed of my appearance – I look like a monstrous beast.

I had weight-loss surgery, but I’m now more ashamed of my appearance – I look like a vile beast.

A WOMAN is in tears after a miraculous weight loss transformation leaves her with saggy skin and the feeling of being a ”beast.”

Carlynda, from the United States, shared her emotional journey on My Extreme Excess Skin, a popular show that follows the heartbreaking stories of people who lose a staggering amount of weight and are left with an extreme volume of excess skin.

”When I look in the mirror, I see a hideous beast,” said the woman, who has always described herself as being large.

”It makes me ashamed and sad to look like this, to be a shell of the person I was.”

”All I want to do now is get away from this reminder of who I was.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Carlynda said she gained 200 pounds by the age of 13 after turning to food as her only source of comfort after years of feeling lonely.

”As I grew older, I kept eating.”

”I gained an astronomical amount of weight when I became pregnant with my son.

Carlynda claimed she weighed 486 pounds after giving birth, a figure that only continued to rise in the months that followed.

”I weighed around 520 pounds at my heaviest, when I was 36 years old and couldn’t walk.”

”I was basically moving from chair to chair because I couldn’t take care of myself and had to entrust those responsibilities to my husband.”

”Because he became resentful, our marriage fell apart, and I had to rely on my daughter for help on a daily basis, which made me feel guilty and ashamed.”

Carlynda, a mother of two, decided it was time to make a change in her life because she didn’t want to be a ”drain” on her children’s lives any longer.

Carlynda was overjoyed after a successful gastric sleeve surgery: ‘I could finally buckle my seatbelt!’ she exclaimed.

But it wasn’t long before she noticed all the extra skin: ”It felt like all of my hard work had been for naught.”

”My stomach hurts so much.”

My muscle definition is visible to me, but no one else can see it because all they see is this skin.

”I get rashes underneath my belly button, and my belly button is constantly infected due to the way my skin closes it off.”

‘I feel like I’ve gone from one insecurity to the next, and this one is the worst because I’m sad and depressed on the inside.’

”If you see me smiling, it’s not true,” Carlynda said in the video, tears streaming down her face.

But the mother’s story didn’t end there; after exhausting all other possibilities, she was given…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.