‘I Have an Idea’ for a ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot,’ says Chad Michael Murray.

Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott on the CW series, is surprised that the drama hasn’t been rebooted.

“I can’t imagine it won’t,” the 40-year-old actor recently told E! News.

“It’s a question we get a lot.

I’m certain I do.

And I know Hilarie [Burton] does, and I see everyone once or twice a year at the very least.

“I’m sure there’ll be a version of it at some point.”

If the show, which ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012, is revived, the Cinderella Story actress already has a plot in mind.

“I’ve been kicking around the idea of doing a new generation of this show,” Murray explained.

“There are so many things now that are drastically different from what they were in the early 2000s.”

As a result, you can work on issues involving children and kids that [they]are dealing with today in high school.”

While the cast — which includes Burton, 39, Sophia Bush, James Lafferty, and Joy Lenz — is busy with their own projects, they communicate via text.

“The group text is about to blow up because it’s almost Christmas,” the Fortress actor told E!

‘I don’t know that many people,’ you say as you look at your phone.

‘All of them,’ says the narrator.

Every week, the women of the show get together to record the “Drama Queens” podcast.

Each week, Lenz, Bush, and Burton, 40, recap an episode of One Tree Hill and interview former cast and crew members.

The cast has expressed interest in revisiting their characters over the years, despite the fact that it would be difficult given their lack of ties with creator Mark Schwahn.

In an open letter to Variety in 2017, 18 women who worked on One Tree Hill detailed their former boss’ alleged behavior.

The 55-year-old writer had been fired from his E! show at the time.

