I have not one, but two Christmas trees in my living room, one of which is Grinch-themed and draws a lot of attention.

According to a holiday-loving TikToker, having two Christmas trees in your living room is the only thing better than having one.

People couldn’t get enough of the woman’s two Christmas trees, one of which was themed after the Grinch and the other after a general Christmas theme.

“My husband always finds a way,” the woman captioned a video showing her turning on both of her Christmas trees, which were placed on either side of the home’s fireplace.

One tree was dedicated to The Grinch, and it was decked out with over-the-top decorations like a large Grinch plush, a Grinch sign from Hobby Lobby, and giant printed holiday greeting blocks that were far too large for Cindy Loo Who’s hands.

The Cat in the Hat’s iconic red and white striped hat was atop the tree.

The second tree, while not as festive as the Grinch tree, had a general Christmas theme.

It also had large ornaments strewn across its branches, as if a Christmas store had been dumped on it.

It wore several elf hats, giant Santa legs protruding from its branches, and a white sign with the words “Believe” written in red capital letters.

A tall Santa hat with glittery fur on the bottom served as the tree topper.

The setup wowed the woman’s followers, with many wishing they had a home filled with such cheerful decor.

One viewer exclaimed, “You get two in the living room?! You’re living my dream man!”

Another wrote, “Omg I just realized I need two trees in my house.”

“Rockin’ around the Grinch tree,” a third TikToker joked, referring to the video’s actual song, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

While the two trees in the woman’s living room wowed viewers, they weren’t the only trees in her home.

The TikToker shared another video of her Jesus-themed tree, which was also decked out with massive ornaments and a “Oh come, let us adore Him” wall sign.

This TikTok should speak with Kourtney Kardashian, who has seven trees on her porch alone this year.

There’s plenty of holiday cheer between the two houses to make even the most heartless Grinch smile this season.

