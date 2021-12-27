I have permanent wrinkles to the point where people refer to me as the “Poster Child for Botox,” but I don’t mind because I like how I look.

ONE woman has taken to TikTok to express her displeasure with the cruel comments made about her appearance, and it’s safe to say, people can be cruel.

Kim Hoeltje, 36, has permanent wrinkles on her forehead and has received tens of thousands of comments on TikTok from trolls advising her to get Botox.

She has even been dubbed the “poster child for Botox.”

Kim, on the other hand, makes videos on TikTok in which she responds to people’s nasty comments about her wrinkles, exposing the cruel trolls and reinforcing that she is unconcerned about her wrinkles.

Some of the remarks made about Kim’s wrinkles are shocking and rude.

“Please, God, get Botox,” one person said.

“Wait, those wrinkles are always there?” someone else said. “Girl, you’re the Botox poster child.”

“You look like you put your face on a panini press,” said a third.

Kim, on the other hand, has racked up 1.3 million likes and 32.7k followers on TikTok thanks to her videos responding to trolls.

Many people were taken aback by Kate’s comments and were quick to share them.

“Can we normalize not telling people what to do with their bodies?” one person wondered.

“I can’t believe ADULTS say such rude things!!!! You’re beautiful,” said another.

“Never get Botox,” a third person said.

I have the same problem.

Let us demonstrate to the younger generations that it is acceptable to age.

“You’re stunning.”

‘Why do I keep talking about my face?’ Kate asked in one of her numerous videos.

“Let’s normalize being normal,” she continued, sharing a TikTok user’s comment, which read, “Actually, I just watched a few of your videos and YOU made me feel ok about not getting Botox.”

I’m 31 years old, and I have a friend who is constantly trying to persuade me.”

“I had no idea my face would be such a topic of conversation,” Kim says, as she finds it perplexing that people are so concerned with her appearance.

“Yes, I use expression when I speak, so I have lines.”

“It’s not a big deal.”

Kim wants to encourage people to embrace their wrinkles and to normalize being normal.

“There are a lot of things I’d rather spend my money on!” she said when asked why she doesn’t get Botox.

“Age is just a number, whether it’s 30 or 60… I don’t care how old I look.”

“How boring would it be if we all looked and aged the same?”

