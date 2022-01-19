I have ten children and spend £3000 a month on groceries alone; I buy 72 eggs, a loaf of bread every day, and have a whole trolley full of snacks.

As we’re sure all mothers will agree, it can feel like we spend every waking hour of our lives walking up and down the aisles of our neighborhood supermarket.

But, if we thought we had it bad having to keep the fridge stocked with our kids’ favorite brand of juice, consider Alicia Dougherty, a mother of ten.

Alicia approaches the weekly shop like a military operation because she has 12 people to feed at home, and she recently shared a video of herself buying groceries on TikTok.

Alicia, who is from the United States, adopted six of her children and updates her Instagram followers on their progress.

The supermum revealed earlier this month that she spends a whopping (dollar)4,000 [£3k] on food each month, and it’s easy to see why when you see the FOUR overflowing trolleys.

Alicia started by layering meat products in the bottom of the first trolley: three large packets of mince, five containers of bacon, and sausages.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

She then poured several children’s yogurts on top and tossed 72 eggs into the cat to feed her family for the next week.

Following that, Alicia purchased a large box of Ritz crackers, crisps, and two boxes of chocolate chip muffins.

The mother popped seven bottles of cranberry grape juice into her second cart, admitting that they “go through one of these a day.”

The mother added two cases of Sprite and Pepsi to the bottom of the trolley in addition to two bags of Dunkin Donuts coffee.

Furthermore, she threw in SIX family-sized boxes of cereal to ensure there was enough for her ten children, and she buys paper plates to reduce the amount of dishes she has to do.

Three one gallon bottles of milk were added to the mum’s third trolley, which was then topped off with freezer items such as a chocolate peanut butter ice cream cake and berries.

For the fourth, Alicia went to the store and bought some new toothbrushes and vitamins for the kids, as well as fresh fruit and vegetables.

In the Dougherty household, bananas are a particular favorite, and four bunches will only last them three days.

Meanwhile, Alicia claims that her family goes through a loaf of bread every day and that she purchased four of them from this particular shop, along with some hamburger buns.

This typical grocery store cost the mother a cool (dollar)1,314 [£966].

The video has received over 289,000 “likes,” and viewers have been taken aback by the sheer volume of…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.