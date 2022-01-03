I help women figure out whether or not their men are trustworthy, and seeing how quickly they’re willing to meet up makes me distrust them.

I help women figure out if their men are trustworthy, and seeing how quickly they’re willing to meet up makes me suspicious.

A WOMAN revealed that she frequently uses social media to check up on men in relationships to see if they are loyal to their girlfriends and wives.

The woman’s girlfriends and wives will beg her to do it.

A concerned wife reached out to her after she suspected her husband of cheating, according to a woman whose identity The Sun has decided to keep private.

“Hello! I saw your TikToks and I was wondering if you could test my husband,” the woman allegedly said in an Instagram conversation.

“It’s been nine years since we’ve been together.”

He’s been sneaky lately and staying late at work, so I’m suspicious of him.

“Many thanks!”

She agreed to assist her and used Instagram to contact the woman’s husband.

The brunette beauty then texted the husband, telling him he was cute, which was a request from his wife.

Instead of ignoring her message, he replied a few hours later, saying, “Sorry for the late reply.

Work has kept me busy.

“May I inquire as to who this might be?”

She explained that she had just happened upon his profile and had told him yes when he asked if she knew he had a family.

“You are very beautiful,” he said after telling her he couldn’t talk to her.

I can’t stop myself from looking at your page.”

“I have a wife, but there’s no harm in having a new friend,” he’d say as they continued their conversation, and “I would never cheat on my wife, but a young girl like you makes me want to.”

The man then invited her to meet him for coffee at a Starbucks nearby.

Despite the fact that she didn’t live near them, they made plans to meet after the wife insisted on seeing if he showed up.

He did, in fact, arrive to find his wife waiting for him.

The brunette then claimed that the wife, enraged that her husband was willing to cheat on her, turned the tables and blamed her for everything in the second part.

She asked her to block her husband and said she had “tempted him” in a series of messages.

“I knew I wanted to do this,” she continued, “but you went too far.”

“My husband and I are in a good place.

It turned out to be a blunder.”

Many of her supporters defended her and chastised the wife for her treatment of her when she was the one who had reached out.

“How is it your fault when she told you what to say the whole time?” one person wrote.

