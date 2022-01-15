I helped pay for my ‘poor’ friend’s meals, only to discover she was secretly wealthy and lived in a MANSION.

I paid for my ‘poor’ friend’s food, only to discover she was secretly wealthy and lived in a MANSION.

ISN’T IT TRUE THAT MOST OF US WOULD HELP A FRIEND IN NEED?

One woman took to TikTok to reveal that her best friend had been lying to her about her financial situation for years.

Her friend had not only lied about how much money she had, but she was also secretly wealthy.

Meghan, who goes by the handle ‘littlebundhasmatter,’ explained that she was having financial difficulties in college and assumed her best friend was in the same boat.

“I was broke when I was in college,” she explained.

“I was around 17 or 18 years old, so student loans hadn’t arrived, and I didn’t have any of those sweet sweet loans.”

“I used to look at my bank account and say, ‘Are we going to have respiration for lunch today? Are we going to have air? Because there’s no money?’

“So I was broke, and my friend was broke, right?”

“I used to buy her meals because she didn’t have any.”

“She didn’t have as much money as I did.”

Meghan’s friend suggested they celebrate by going out to a restaurant once their exams for the year were finished.

Meghan thought it all sounded great, and she assumed they’d go somewhere cheap because of their financial situation, but the reality was quite different.

“She suggested we go out for a meal because we’d completed our first year of college, and I said, ‘OK, let’s celebrate,'” she continued.

“I had £10 after saving for a week.

“A chicken meal for £10 is enough, okay?”

“So I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got a lot of money,’ and I’m feeling wealthy, but I walk into the restaurant that my friend has reserved, and my heart sinks.”

“I hear classical music, I see people dressed up, I sit down, and there’s complimentary lemon water.”

“I dashed to the restroom and dialed my sister, saying, ‘Please deposit some money into my account; this is the most humiliating thing that has ever happened to me.’

“I’m not sure where I belong.”

While Meghan made every effort to keep her spending to a bare minimum, she did notice that her friend was ordering multiple items from the menu, leaving Meghan wondering how she would pay for it all.

But, while Meghan was worried about her finances, her friend agreed to pay for the entire meal, revealing that she had been well-off all along.

“I order one meal,” she explained.

My friend placed multiple orders.

