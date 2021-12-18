I inadvertently live-streamed a sex session with my husband to everyone I know–it was humiliating, and my DAD witnessed it all.

LET’S BE HONEST: we can count on one hand the number of times we’ve used Facebook LIVE… and three of those times were completely unintentional.

Fortunately for us, we realized our error within the first few seconds, preventing our loved ones from seeing us bare-faced in our dressing gown at 4 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon.

However, one mother’s social media nightmare has left us so shaken that we’re seriously considering deleting all of our apps in order to avoid making the same mistake she did.

@rroberson16, a TikTok user, went viral earlier this month when she revealed that she had LIVE-STREAMED a sex session on Facebook.

And just when you think things can’t get any worse for her, they do.

“Randomly remembering that one time last year when I accidentally went live on Facebook while in pound town,” she wrote as she reflected on the embarrassing incident.

“It was witnessed by 46 people, including my father.”

Naturally, the couple had no idea that their, erm, private moments were being recorded on camera – that is, until a friend noticed and informed the mother.

Needless to say, the incident left the woman so traumatized that she “cried for a week straight,” but her husband had a different reaction.

“I thought my life was over,” she wrote alongside the video.

“It’s still hilarious to my husband.”

In just three days, the video has racked up over 170,000 views, and TikTok users have been equally traumatized by the “live” feature.

“A new fear has been unlocked…” one joked.

“Well, on the bright side, could anything more embarrassing happen?” another wrote, trying to reassure her.

“Unlikely, so it’s all uphill from here!”

“Right there and then, my soul would have left my body,” a third said.

A fourth responded, “This is a legitimate fear of mine.”

“It’s to the point where I throw my phone down the hall.”

“Please accept my sincere apologies.”

