‘I Just Love You’ was one of Valerie Bertinelli’s most emotional moments with Eddie Van Halen, which took place in comedian George Lopez’s car.

In Comedian George Lopez’s car, Valerie Bertinelli shared one of her most emotional moments with Eddie Van Halen: ‘I Just Love You.’

Valerie Bertinelli reveals to her fans in her new memoir, Enough Already, a sweet moment she shared with her ex-husband, rock star Eddie Van Halen, a year before his death in October.

The year will be 2020.

It took place in George Lopez’s car on Thanksgiving Day, 2019.

In her memoir, Bertinelli describes a Thanksgiving dinner she hosted in 2019 at her California home.

“I can’t recall the last time [Eddie Van Halen] attended this annual November feast with his usual roundup of family and close friends, but he gladly accepted the invitation and was chauffeured over by his friend and golfing buddy George Lopez,” Bertinelli wrote.

“They’re unlikely best friends who met years ago over their mutual masochistic enjoyment of golfing 18 holes.”

Although the couple had been divorced for over a decade, their love for one another had not faded, according to the former One Day at a Time star.

“We made a point of saying I love you every time we saw each other,” she said.

She added that it was especially important to her because Van Halen was undergoing cancer treatment.

Bertinelli assumed it was for this reason that her ex-husband requested a private conversation with her.

“I figure this is what Ed wants to tell me when he pulls me aside after dessert and says, ‘Hey, can I talk to you privately?'” she was half right.

With her son “Wolfie and his longtime girlfriend, Andraia; my brother Patrick and his wife, Stacy; and several others, including Matt Bruck, Ed’s longtime right-hand man, and Matt’s mother” at Bertinelli’s home, the two decide to chat in Lopez’s car.

She writes, “Ed is driving.”

“I slide into the passenger seat, eager to escape the chilly evening air.”

“Love is so important to remember, even when you’re in the midst of all the suffering.”

Bertinelli explained, “Ed hands me a small bag and tells me to open it.”

“It’s light,” says the narrator.

I open the smooth black box to find a small pure gold bar the size of a pendant inside.

This is something I’ve never seen before.

It’s mostly plain, but there’s a small design on it that I assume was meant to be…

