‘I Just Wanted My Friend to Have My Back,’ Kanye West says of Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi’s feud.

‘I Just Wanted My Friend to Have My Back,’ Kanye West says of his feud with Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi.

The drama is still going on.

Kanye West has doubled down on his stance against Kid Cudi, hours after confirming his absence from the production of Donda 2.

West, 44, wrote on Instagram on Saturday, February 12, alongside a throwback photo with Kid Cudi, 38, Pete Davidson, and Timothée Chalamet, “I JUST WANT MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

The Yeezy designer added a giant “X” over the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star in the photo.

Earlier on Saturday, the “Heartless” rapper revealed that the “Just Look Up” singer would not be featured on his upcoming album.

“Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote on lined paper and then shared on Instagram in a now-deleted post.

“We’re all speaking in Billie [Eilish] now.”

Cudi, for his part, commented on the twosome’s feud on Instagram.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album, you f—in dinosaur,” Cudi said at the time.

“Ever since I met you, everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums.

“I’m going to pray for you, brother.”

“We talked about this weeks ago,” he continued via Twitter.

You’re a jerk for flipping the script and putting this lie up on the internet just for a laugh.

You’re not a friend.

“BYE!”

Davidson, who began dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, in October 2021, was also singled out in the Illinois native’s social media post.

“THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” West wrote on Saturday in another Instagram post, editing a promotional poster for Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War.

On West’s side, he added photos of Drake, Travis Scott, and girlfriend Julia Fox — whom he was first linked to on New Year’s Eve — along with representations of each individual’s respective “teams.”

Cudi, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and the 41-year-old Skims mogul were on the Staten Island, New York native’s side.

(Earlier this week, West slammed the 20-year-old “Bad Guy” songstress, claiming she shaded Scott when she abruptly ended a concert after a fan required medical attention.)

