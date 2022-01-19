I knew my fiance was cheating when he changed one small thing – it was a huge red flag, and I wish I’d dumped him sooner.

I knew my fiancee was cheating when he changed one small detail – it was a huge red flag, and I wish I had dumped him sooner.

A WOMAN claims she realized her fiance was cheating on her the moment he made a minor change.

She said on the @diybreakup TikTok account that the way her ex-boyfriend began kissing her was a big red flag.

“I should have known my ex-fiance was cheating on me the moment he started kissing me differently,” the American woman explained.

“I recall it so clearly.”

“When he kissed me one night, it felt strange, like he was a stranger.”

“When I asked him about it, he said I was being paranoid and looking for reasons to be angry with him.”

“But I should have known better because you don’t just start kissing differently one day.”

“Kissing styles don’t change; they only change when you kiss a different person, so I should have known better.”

Her observation has been liked 66,000 times, indicating that many TikTok users agree with her.

“A woman’s intuition is usually spot on,” one said.

“So the reason we know they’re cheating is because we can feel the new energy from the new person they’ve been with,” another added, to which the TikTok poster responded, “Spot on.”

“It’s crazy how we notice the little things like a kiss,” another person commented.

