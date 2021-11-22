I knew something was up when my boyfriend subscribed to his girl best friend’s OnlyFans, but the truth was humiliating.

A WOMAN posted a video explaining how her ex-boyfriend was subscribed to his girl best friend’s OnlyFans – and his appalling justification.

Ems, a Tiktok user, shocked and horrified thousands of viewers when she told her story.

She explained that her boyfriend was a subscriber to his friend’s OnlyFans, but when she confronted him about it, he claimed that he only did so to show his support for her.

To make matters worse, he admitted to masturbating in front of the videos.

He claimed, however, that he had done it only “once.”

Ems posted the story with the lyrics “That made me want to die.”

“I didn’t care about her,” Ems explained, “I was like, ‘That’s her job, she’s getting paid.’ But I was only mad because he was obviously with me.”

“I was always being compared to her,” she explained.

The video quickly accumulated 69,000 likes, with commenters agreeing that Ems’ ex-boyfriend was completely out of order.

One shocked viewer wrote, “THERE’S NO WAY,” while another said, “I am mortified by what I’ve just read.”

Unfortunately, some people said the same thing happened to them in the comments.

“This happened to me, but it was his ex, and he did it multiple times over four years of our relationship, and he got mad at me every time I got upset about it,” one person wrote.

One sarcastic viewer said, “It was so cute that my ex did the same thing.”

