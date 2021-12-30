‘I Know How It Ends,’ says Taylor Sheridan about the conclusion of ‘Yellowstone.’

Season 4 of Yellowstone is nearly over, and fans are already looking forward to the next installment.

Season 5 of cable’s highest-rated drama has yet to be renewed by the Paramount Network.

However, star Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) has already confirmed that a second season will be produced.

But, after that, how long will the series last?

Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator, claims to already know how Yellowstone will end.

He’s also “writing to that conclusion.”

Yellowstone has followed sixth-generation rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his Montana cattle ranch for four seasons.

Despite numerous conflicts with the Broken Rock Indian Reservation and numerous land developers, he has been fighting to keep his land in the family.

Sheridan told Deadline ahead of season 4 that the Dutton storyline could be continued for two more seasons.

However, this is not a show that can go on indefinitely.

“You can’t go around in circles waiting for the show to start because the show will become stagnant.”

So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and you have to evolve toward a conclusion,” Sheridan explained.

“You must proceed in a straight line to the destination.”

Sheridan believes that no one on the Yellowstone cast and crew wants the show to be renewed indefinitely because it would “cheapen the product,” and that he has yet to discuss the show’s end with the Paramount Network or the studio.

But he knows it’ll happen.

Sheridan explained, “I would think you would want this to end on an upswing rather than a plateau or a descent.”

With Yellowstone’s massive success — not to mention the fact that the prequel, 1883, had the largest cable premiere audience since Fear the Walking Dead in 2015 — it’s understandable that Sheridan would want to milk it as much as possible.

The Oscar nominee, however, has other ideas.

He told The New York Times that he is writing to the conclusion of a story that he has already planned.

As a result, the show will likely come to a close sooner rather than later.

“Well, I’m pretty sure I know how it ends.”

That’s the point at which I’m writing.

You can only hover so long before the story loses its momentum; you can’t just put it in neutral…

