I know I’m hot – I really wanted to move to Dubai, so I used Linkedin to reach out to CEOs, got a job, and am now moving there.

I know I’m hot – I’ve always wanted to live in Dubai, so I used Linkedin to contact CEOs, got a job, and am now moving there.

CEOs in Dubai offered her a job because of her good looks, according to one woman.

Summer Fox, 24, from London, explained how she feels she has “pretty privilege” and that she wasn’t getting anywhere with job applications until employers saw how she looked.

Summer revealed on her TikTok platform that she is aware of her attractiveness and makes use of it.

“Tell me you have pretty privilege without actually telling me you have pretty privilege,” the woman said, in response to the question.

“Well, I don’t look that hot right now, but I am,” Summer wrote on Instagram under the handle @summerfox___. “Anyway, I really wanted to move to Dubai so I was applying for jobs online and wasn’t having any luck.”

“Probably because they couldn’t see my face, you know,” she continues, “so I thought I’d message some CEOs directly on LinkedIn.”

Summer’s plan paid off, and the woman was hired in Dubai.

Summer said, “Your girl is moving to Dubai next Wednesday.”

The video has received over 365k views, and TikTok users have been quick to respond.

“The self-assured sis, could you please leave me some before you leave?” one person inquired.

“This is the level of confidence I aspire to,” said another.

A third remarked, “You are iconic.”

