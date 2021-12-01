I leave my purse in my shopping cart and use a trick to keep it from being stolen; you can do the same.

I leave my purse in my shopping cart and use a specific technique to prevent it from being stolen; you can do the same.

A HOLIDAY shopper has revealed her shopping cart hack for keeping her wallet and purse safe.

In carts with child safety belts, the trick works.

Shannon Culp demonstrated how to secure wallets and purses by threading a child’s seat belt already attached to the cart through the handle of their belongings.

“They can’t go anywhere,” she exclaimed as she buckled her seatbelt.

People can’t easily swipe the purse or wallet from the cart, so the trick is meant to deter theft.

If you’re looking for another way to protect your wallet, the experts at Sortlist previously revealed how stores try to get you to spend more money.

By instilling a sense of urgency in the buyer, stores attempt to persuade them that purchasing the product right then and there is the best option.

“While supplies last” signs, for example, instill a sense of urgency that the item won’t be available for long.

Food placement is also a key strategy.

Basic foods such as milk, bread, and eggs will be placed in the back of the store, forcing customers to walk the length of the building to get to them.

The goal is to persuade shoppers to buy other items they pass while walking in order to get what they came for.

Customers will be more likely to see – and then buy – products they did not intend to buy if brick-and-mortar stores deliberately create a confusing layout.

Jordon Cox, another shopper, previously shared his grocery-shopping tips with NHS Discount Offers.

He cautioned against buying value packs, which are thought to offer consumers a better deal.

“In the supermarket, you have to keep your eyes peeled because prices fluctuate all the time,” he said.

“It’s not uncommon for purchasing two smaller packs to be less expensive and more cost-effective than purchasing the larger ‘value packs.'”

To determine the best buy, he suggested comparing prices and how much product you actually get in each unit.

