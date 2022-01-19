I left my husband after discovering a note from his’secret lover’ on his car – I was humiliated when I discovered the truth.

I dumped my husband after discovering a note from his’secret lover’ on his car – I was mortified when I discovered the truth.

After discovering a mysterious note left on their car, a furious wife dumped her husband on their one-year anniversary.

On Monday, a man from New South Wales, Australia, posted a photo of the note to a community Facebook page in the hopes of locating the author and saving his marriage.

“To whoever left this note on my car at the scone wash pools yesterday afternoon, thank you very much.”

I’m hoping you’ve got a spare bed for me.

He explained, “It was our first wedding anniversary.”

“When I discovered this note, my wife left me.

So if you’re out there, say ‘C’.

Kindly notify me.

So we can get this straightened out,” he wrote.

“I couldn’t see you:(I hope you had a great day,” the note concluded with a love heart.

We had to leave because the kids were exhausted.

C, I’ll give you a call tomorrow.”

Locals quickly flooded the post with comments criticizing the man’s “over-reacting wife” and agreeing that the incident was most likely a misunderstanding.

“Honestly, it looks to me like a note that one woman left for another woman… like if two friends took their kids to the wash pools, one friend’s kids got tired, and she couldn’t find her friend to tell her she was leaving so she left her a note so she knew where they were and just put it on the wrong car,” one woman commented.

The embarrassed husband revealed a day later that the anonymous note writer had approached him and that his wife’s situation had been resolved.

“The person who wrote the note has come forward.

My wife and I, as well as the note writer, had a discussion, and everything was resolved.

“The writer had a case of misplaced automobiles,” he explained.

“I appreciate everyone’s kind words.

My wife isn’t crazy and hasn’t abandoned me.”

On Wednesday, the husband’s wife defended herself in the comments section.

She said, “Wife here, still happily married.”

“I am not a crazed, irritable psychopath.”

I wasn’t looking for an exit.

Husband is not a serial cheater or otherwise abusive.

“I apologize to those who took it too seriously and attempted to humiliate us.

Hopefully there will be some dust or fireworks to divert your attention before it is too late.”

This story was first published on News.com.au, and it has been reprinted with permission here.

