I left Panera Bread because you might not want to eat it once you see how it really looks.

I left Panera Bread because once you see what the food looks like in real life, you may not want to eat it.

A PERSON who claimed to be on their last day of work at Panera Bread wants people to see how good the food is.

In an attempt to gross people out, he posted a video of boxed and bagged food, but it didn’t exactly work.

“Today is my last day at Panera Bread.”

“This is what your food really looks like,” the alleged worker, who goes by the Twitter handle @oneofakidd, said at the start of his video.

He then proceeded to show viewers boxes upon boxes of what he claimed to be food, including plastic bags of broccoli cheddar soup and chicken wild rice soup, frozen chocolate chip cookies, and bagged individual portions of macaroni and cheese.

He also showed pre-cooked pizza crust in bags and what appeared to be frozen muffin mixture in baking pans ready to go into the oven.

“This is what y’all drooling over?” read the caption of the former employee, who appeared to be trolling the company for their food.

However, his video didn’t seem to bother many people, and some even defended the popular bakery-café.

“Did you really think they had a brand new garden out back?!?” one commenter asked rhetorically.

"I mean… yeah."

Another person added, “It’s not a gourmet restaurant.”

“Food must always be cooked or prepared before it is edible….why are you acting as if the cookie dough puck is bad?” another reasoned.

“I don’t understand the Panera ones?” said a fourth supporter of Panera Bread.

"Like oh no!"

“How dare they not trust teenagers to make it?”

“I don’t mind, it’s still delicious.”

Panera Bread has been contacted by The Sun for comment on the worker’s video.

The TikTok video by the former employee comes amid a flurry of videos from former and even current employees detailing what goes on behind the scenes at popular chain restaurants.

A chef at a supposedly popular steakhouse, for example, demonstrated how the restaurant’s lobster tails were prepared in the microwave.

A Chick-fil-A employee also demonstrated how their lemonade is made, and customers were disappointed that it wasn’t freshly squeezed.

