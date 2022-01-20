I like my eldest’s name so much that I’m going to give it to his younger brother as well; I’m fine with it, but I’m worried they’ll despise it.

I adore my eldest’s name so much that I’m going to give it to his younger brother as well; I’m fine with it, but I’m worried they’ll despise it.

Despite her fears that her second son will dislike the name, a mother has revealed that she is giving him the same name as her first.

She took to Mumsnet to seek advice from other parents about her naming dilemma.

“Does it make a difference if you use a name you’ve already used?” she wondered.

“Say the first child’s name is William David James, and the plan for the second boy’s name is James Thomas Peter.”

“I’m having a conversation with a friend who thinks it’s fine because third names aren’t used very often and she really wishes she’d named her first child James (sic).”

“Do you think anyone would notice, and do you think the boys themselves would be bothered as they grew older?”

Hundreds of people responded to her post, many of whom agreed that she shouldn’t use the same name twice.

“It would feel a little half-hearted to me,” one wrote.

“As if they couldn’t be bothered to think of a name, they just reused one from son no.

Names of the runner-ups.”

“There must be tens of thousands of feasible names,” another agreed, adding, “it seems a little odd that you can’t think of a couple that don’t involve repeating one of the older sibling’s names.”

Others, on the other hand, saw no problem with it, citing a well-known royal case as an example.

“Kate Middleton did it for Louis,” one said.

Personally, I’d try to locate each child’s name, but I don’t believe this is a major issue.”

“It’s fine,” said a fourth.

“Family names are frequently repeated in a different order.”