I like to experiment with my brows, so I shave them off and draw them on – people say I look like I’m in prison, but I don’t mind.

I enjoy changing my brows, so I shave them off and draw them on – people tell me I look like I’m in jail, but I don’t mind.

A WOMAN who shaves her brows off so she can draw them back on in various shapes insists she enjoys the variety of her appearance.

Alondra, who goes by the handle Brow Queen on TikTok, posted a video on the social media platform showing how she changes her brows depending on the look she wants.

She captioned the video, “I change my brows more than my calzones,” before adding, “It’s called options of variety.”

She was seen in the video wiping off her previous brows and redrawing them with a thin pencil.

Her dramatic look, on the other hand, did not impress everyone.

One person commented, “Prison eyebrow style,” while another said, “It’s a no from me.”

Others compared Alondra to Ursula from The Little Mermaid, while others joked about the advantages of being able to change her appearance so quickly.

Someone wrote, “Honestly, I’d just draw my expressions at any given moment, carry a wipe, and a pencil.”

“You’d definitely know if I’m angry.”

“Everyone says no,” another person added, “but if you want to look mad without being mad, just draw on new brows and problem solved.”

Others praised Alondra for her ability to draw such precise and even brows.

“People are hating,” someone wrote, “but the SKILL required to draw them so evenly – truly amazing.”

Another person agreed, saying, “You’ve got some serious talent!!!”

“Ugh, I’m in love with this,” a third added.

“‘Why would I want to look ordinary when I could look amazing?’

