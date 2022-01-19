I live in a small apartment but have a lot of belongings; here are three easy and inexpensive ways to keep my apartment clutter-free.

I live in a small apartment but have a lot of stuff, so here are three easy and inexpensive ways to keep my apartment clutter-free.

We often feel as if we don’t have enough room in our homes.

And a cluttered home environment can have a significant impact on your sense of calm and relaxation.

Thankfully, one TikTok user has shared three simple and inexpensive hacks for keeping your home clutter-free without having to build a ton of storage or throw anything away.

Samantha, from Vancouver, posted a video of her clever hacks to her Instagram account, samcity_, where it has received over one million views.

“Things in my apartment that just make sense, from the perspective of a very regular person,” she said in the video.

Samantha demonstrated her small vanity table to users, explaining that she had far more products than the desk could hold.

Samantha bought a couple of Command shower caddies, which retail for £12, and stuck them on the side of her desk to make more space. This means she has more storage for her skincare, but it’s also hidden and doesn’t look cluttered.

Samantha has your back if you hate seeing loose cables strewn about near your bedside table.

“I don’t have any drawers in my nightstand, and I like to hide as many cords as possible,” she explained.

“So I put a cord holder under the bottom of my shelf so I can just pull them out when I need them and put them back in when I’m not.”

Samantha also shared a clever space-saving tip on how to make more space in your wardrobe.

Samantha simply hangs her belts, jewelry, and hats on command hooks on the side of her wardrobe and on the inside of her doors to save space in her apartment.

On Amazon, you can get six cable ties for under £4 and six Command hooks for £7.50.

“Where did you get that little desk? Love the use of the shower caddy!” one user wrote, praising Samantha’s easy and cheap hacks for keeping her apartment clutter-free.

“OMG, all of these are life-changing,” one woman exclaimed. “I wish I had known these when I first moved into my apartment.”

“This is the first one that’s actually been realistic, thank you,” said a third person.

